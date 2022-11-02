Elgato Facecam Pro is 'The World's First 4K60 Webcam'

All the 4K webcams I have ever used have been 30 FPS max. To get the preferred 60 FPS, you typically need to set the quality to 720p or 1080p. As far as I know, there are no 4K60 (2160p60) webcams on the market.

Until today, that is. You see, Elgato (a Corsair subsidiary), has launched what it claims to be "The World's First 4K60 Webcam." Called "Facecam Pro," the camera is designed to sit atop your computer monitor or laptop display, but it can be used with a tripod too. Facecam Pro connects using a removable USB-C cable.

"Facecam Pro features the studio-grade f/2.0 21 mm Elgato Autofocus Lens, which can also be set manually within a focus range of 10 cm / 4 in. to infinity. A field of view up to 90 degrees allows for wide studio shots or group video calls, while the state-of-the-art, large area 1/1.8-inch SONY STARVIS Sensor captures exceptional detail, even when using effects like pan, tilt, and zoom, or when lighting is suboptimal," says Elgato.

The company adds, "Rounding off the webcam's high-end performance is Elgato’s latest image signal processor, a powerhouse of a chip that is responsible for encoding and streaming 4K60 video via USB 3.0 with ultra-low latency -- all while facilitating instant light correction, automatic noise reduction, and a slew of other nano-computations that deliver phenomenal video quality in any setting. Even when using apps that do not support 4K60 video input, the processor applies an advanced algorithm that turns raw 4K60 video into 1080p60 video."

The Facecam Pro can be ordered from Elgato immediately here. The company is asking $299.99, which yes, is a lot of money for a webcam. However, if you are a content creator, streamer, or someone that does a lot of video-conferencing for work, the high cost may be worth it.