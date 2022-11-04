Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-fifteen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 11 continued its snail-paced climb last month as it reached a usage share of about 13.6 percent. It trails Windows 10 by a large margin, and even Windows 7, which reaches end of support in January 2023, is not far behind Microsoft's newest operating system.

Complete Internet Repair

Complete Internet Repair is an open source program for Windows to repair Internet and network connectivity issues. The program can be run without installation and attempts to repair a variety of networking related features and settings.

You can use it to reset Internet Protocols or Winsock, flush the DNS cache, reset the Windows firewall configuration, renew Internet connections and more.

Glass

Glass is the app of the photo sharing community of the same name. A Glass subscription, available for $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year, is required to use the app after the 2 week trial period.

Glass supports public profiles, which may act as a portfolio. The company promises that Glass has no ads, no tracking, no dark patterns, engagement algorithms or outside investors.

Siril

Siril is an image processing tool that has been created specifically for reducing noise and improving the signal-noise ratio of images from multiple captures, which is a requirement in astronomic photography.

PowerToys 0.64 introduces two new utilities: Locksmith, which highlights the processes that lock files you have selected, and Hosts File Editor, which is a basic editor for the Windows hosts file.