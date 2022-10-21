Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-thirteen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Lots of important updates this week. Microsoft released the Windows 10 2022 Update, without mentioning its changes, and the first Moments update for the Windows 11 2022 Update. The latter introduced tabs in File Explorer and several other improvements.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New Windows apps

Bluetooth Pro+

The application improves the management of Bluetooth devices on Windows machines. Users do not need to go to the settings menu anymore to detect, connect or disconnect Bluetooth devices.

LibreOffice ($4.59)

The popular open source Microsoft Office alternative LibreOffice is now listed on the Microsoft Store. Like other apps of its kind, Paint.net comes to mind, it is not free.

The money earned will be invested to support the development of the LibreOffice project on all platforms.

Notable updates

VirtualBox 7.0.2 is a maintenance update that resolves several issues of the recently released VirtualBox 7.0.0 virtualization application.

