Remote work is here to stay for developers

Remote work is the new normal for developers, with 83 percent working remotely more than half of the time and 76 percent saying they've maintained or increased their frequency of working remotely in the last year.

This is one of the findings of the latest Jamstack Community Survey, from development platform Netlify, which aims to identify trends happening across the global web developer ecosystem built around Jamstack.

"The Jamstack Community Survey is created by the community, for the community," says Matt Biilmann, co-founder and CEO of Netlify. "The findings will not only help developers learn from their peers but also help business leaders better understand how developers can be change makers within their organizations. They can learn about what tools and processes they need to be most impactful."

Remote working is clearly popular, with 87 percent saying they enjoy remote work and 55 percent of developers willing to quit their jobs if forced to return to an office. With 33 percent having already changed jobs in the last year, it's clear that developers won't hesitate to jump ship if they need to.

The survey also looks at industry trends and finds that serverless technology is becoming mainstream, with 70 percent of developers reporting using it, up from 46 percent last year. It's not such good news for Web3, however, as 42 percent of developers either don't know what it is or don't care about it, while 31 percent feel negatively about it.

Among technologies for developing dynamic web apps, React continues to be the overwhelming favorite component model with 71 percent of developers reporting that they build with it, three percent up on last year. Next.js, which uses React, is the most popular web framework overall with 47 percent saying they built sites with it in the last year. However, competition remains strong in the framework space: newer entrants like Astro (11 percent) and SolidJS (six percent) have had strong starts, and Remix (10 percent) and Sveltekit (15 percent) grew strongly year over year. Vite has also seen an 18 percent increase since last year, with a third (32 percent) of developers using it.

JavaScript is still used by 96 percent of developers, but 21 percent now say that TypeScript is their primary programming language, while the number of developers who say the same about JavaScript has dropped from 63 percent to 53 percent in the last two years.

The full survey results are available on the Jamstack site.

Image credit: belchonock/Depositphotos.com