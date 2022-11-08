How to backup PowerToys settings and transfer them to another PC

For Windows users of a certain age, the name PowerToys summons to mind utilities such as TweakUI. In the age of Windows 11, Microsoft saw fit to resurrect and update the much-loved utility collection, and the suite of tools goes from strength to strength as it is developed and updated.

The have been a number of incredible utilities added to PowerToys in recent months, as well as some handy new settings, and you may well have spent some considerable time setting things up to your liking. To save having to do all of that hard work again, here's how to backup and restore your PowerToys settings, and how to transfer settings to another PC.

See also:

Advertisement

If you like the idea of being able to backup the settings you have put in place, you will need to make sure that you are running at least PowerToys v0.64.0. With the latest version of the software installed, you can set about backing up, restoring and transferring settings. Here's how to do just that.

With the latest version of PowerToys installed, launch the app and head straight to the General section