A foldable iPhone? Yes, please!

It’s been rumored for a while that Apple is working on a foldable device, following in Samsung’s footsteps, but so far we have yet to see anything like that from the Cupertino-based tech giant.

However, the idea of an iPhone that you can fold like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has just taken a step closer to reality.

In a video, which you can watch below, a Chinese digital enthusiast called the Rock (not that one) has worked to turn his dream phone into reality, producing an iPhone that folds in half.

This isn’t a concept, or a render, it’s a real working phone, named the iPhone V, and it was achieved by taking an iPhone and blending it with a Moto Razr.

The journey is a long one of trial and error, not to mention cost, and ultimately involved rearranging the iPhone’s entire internal structure (and losing some elements), so it’s not something you’ll be able to do yourself at home.

Because making a working foldable iPhone isn’t challenging enough, the team behind it also spent some time creating a new version of iOS that better suits the new device and which can fold and split the screen.

There are some downsides with the current creation -- it doesn’t have a very long battery life, for starters, wireless charging has had to be disabled, and there are some visible gaps when folding -- but for a first working attempt, it’s great. The team plans to continue working on and refining the product in the coming months.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts on it in the comments. Would you buy an iPhone that folds?