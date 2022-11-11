Lack of skills and policy in the cloud space could cause a slowdown in adapting cloud solutions

With the advancement of cloud-based solutions, many businesses and organizations are adopting these technologies at a rapid pace. However, what happens when the people responsible for maintaining and developing these cloud-based solutions do not have the skills or knowledge to do so? This seems to be where many companies are running into trouble.

According to AlphaBeta, three of the top five most demanded digital skills will be cloud-related by 2025. These skills will include cloud computing, cloud security, and big data. As the demand for these skills increases, the lack of policy to address this issue could put a significant slowdown on businesses adopting cloud solutions. In this article, we’ll cover how the skill shortage for cloud-based solutions could potentially affect the bandwidth and growth of businesses.

What is a cloud-based solution, and why are they becoming so popular

Before diving into how the skill shortage could affect businesses, let’s first understand what a cloud-based solution is.

A cloud-based solution is a type of computing that delivers services over the internet. These services can include but are not limited to:

Storage

Databases

Servers

Software

Analytics

The main benefit of using a cloud-based solution is that it can help businesses save on infrastructure costs. Some of the most popular cloud service providers include Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure.

Despite these advantages, businesses are still struggling to find the right personnel to maintain and develop these cloud-based solutions.

The skill shortage for cloud-based solutions and its potential effects

The demand for cloud-based solutions will only increase in the coming years. This increase in demand will likely result in a shortage of skilled workers who are able to maintain and develop these solutions, as we are currently seeing a lack of policy to address the issue.

If we don’t see a change in policy, the skill shortage could have a number of effects on businesses, including:

A decrease in productivity. If businesses can’t find the right personnel to maintain and develop their cloud-based solutions, it will decrease productivity. That’s because employees will spend more time figuring out how to use the solutions rather than actually using them to work.

If businesses can’t find the right personnel to maintain and develop their cloud-based solutions, it will decrease productivity. That’s because employees will spend more time figuring out how to use the solutions rather than actually using them to work. An increase in costs. Businesses will also incur additional costs as they try to find and train employees to use cloud-based solutions. In some cases, businesses might even have to outsource these services to third-party providers.

Businesses will also incur additional costs as they try to find and train employees to use cloud-based solutions. In some cases, businesses might even have to outsource these services to third-party providers. An increase in competitiveness. The skill shortage could also make it difficult for businesses to keep up with their competitors, as those who can find the right staff will have a significant advantage over those who can’t.

The skill shortage could also make it difficult for businesses to keep up with their competitors, as those who can find the right staff will have a significant advantage over those who can’t. Delays in cloud migrations. The lack of skilled personnel could lead to delays in cloud migrations because businesses will either have to wait for the right employees to become available or spend more time training existing employees on how to use the new solutions.

All of these effects could have a significant impact on businesses, particularly small businesses, which may not have the resources, budget, or time to train employees on how to use cloud-based solutions.

How businesses can overcome the cloud skills shortage

Just because there is a skills shortage doesn’t mean businesses should give up on the idea of migrating to the cloud. There are several things businesses can do to overcome this challenge before it gets worse.

Investing in training and development. One of the best ways to overcome the skill shortage is to invest in the training and development of your employees. This will ensure they have the necessary skills to maintain and develop the necessary cloud-based solutions.

One of the best ways to overcome the skill shortage is to invest in the training and development of your employees. This will ensure they have the necessary skills to maintain and develop the necessary cloud-based solutions. Partnering with a managed service provider. Another way businesses can overcome the skills shortage is by partnering with a managed service provider (MSP). MSPs are third-party companies that specialize in managing and developing cloud-based solutions. This option can be particularly helpful for businesses that don’t have the internal resources to train and develop their employees.

Another way businesses can overcome the skills shortage is by partnering with a managed service provider (MSP). MSPs are third-party companies that specialize in managing and developing cloud-based solutions. This option can be particularly helpful for businesses that don’t have the internal resources to train and develop their employees. Hiring certified personnel. When hiring new employees, businesses should prioritize those who are certified in cloud-based solutions to ensure that the employees have the necessary skills to maintain and develop the solutions.

The most sought-after cloud skills

When positioning your business to overcome the cloud skills shortage, there are a few skills that are in higher demand than others. These skills will be essential for businesses to maintain and develop their cloud-based solutions.

Cloud architecture. Cloud architects are responsible for designing, planning, and implementing cloud-based solutions. Cloud security experts ensure that data is protected from unauthorized access and theft. Cloud migration experts are charged with moving data and applications from on-premise to the cloud. Cloud integration experts are responsible for connecting cloud-based solutions with on-premise systems. Big data experts have the responsibility of managing and analyzing large data sets.

Final thoughts

We hope this article has helped shed some light on the cloud skills shortage -- a huge issue that businesses need to be aware of. By investing in this area, businesses can ensure they have the personnel they need to maintain and develop their cloud-based solutions.

Image credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock

Lee Li is a project manager and B2B copywriter with a decade of experience in the Chinese fintech startup space as a PM for TaoBao, MeitTuan, and DouYin (now TikTok).