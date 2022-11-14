How to get iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island on Windows 10 or Windows 11

One of my favorite features on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is the new Dynamic Island that replaces the old notch at the top of the screen. This, if you don’t know, is a dark island that expands and contracts (and even bubbles off) to show important alerts, notifications, and activities.

It’s a cool addition which Apple says, 'blurs the line between hardware and software'. And you can now add this feature to Windows. Here’s how.

Firstly, I should state this isn’t an official Dynamic Island port from the iPhone 14 Pro, and it doesn’t come from -- and isn’t endorsed by -- Apple, but it’s still cool nonetheless.

To get the feature you will need to install XWidget, which is a powerful desktop widget system available from here.

This free software lets you download and install over 2,200 widgets, but for this guide we just want the Desktop Dynamic Island one. Install the widget and it will appear instantly on your desktop.

You can drag and drop the island to anywhere on screen, although personally I think it looks best at the top, which is where you'd find it on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Unlike the real Dynamic Island this version doesn’t automatically change depending on what you’re doing, instead you have to right-click the island and choose the info you want to see, which is:

Date Time

Weather

Memory

Battery

Player

Shutdown

You can change the island's position, resize it, and more through the right-click context menu.

You can see it in action in the video below.