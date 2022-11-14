Kodi 20 'Nexus' hits a huge stability milestone and is available to download now

Kodi 20 -- codename 'Nexus' -- is the next version of the popular home theater software. There have been a number of Alpha releases to date, but for obvious reasons those aren’t ideal for use on a daily basis.

Now, though, Kodi 20 today hits a huge stability milestone, making it a more viable option for users.

Kodi ‘Nexus’ Beta 1 is the first beta release, and the most stable to date. The Kodi Foundation says of it: "This is the first Beta release of Nexus, and we are quite confident in its stability, however always backup your configs before testing, and please let us know of any regressions or issues you find."

Advertisement

Here’s everything that’s new.

Addons

Assorted binary addon fixes/updates -- imagedecoder, screensaver, vis. Thanks to @AlwinEsch as always for the huge amount of work supporting Kodi's addon interfaces.

as always for the huge amount of work supporting Kodi's addon interfaces. Fix/refactor "multi instance" GUI settings for addons. This work carries on from the PVR binary addons being able to have multiple backend instances (link).

New id3 tag metadata stream support for PVR Radio addons (link).

Add new SetVideoResolution with max resolution (link).

Database

Clean DB was previously broken in earlier Nexus builds. This has now been fixed by @enen92 (link).

Disc

Update libbluray to 1.3.2 for all platforms (link).

Fix a "double free" issue when ejecting a disk (link) -- Sidenote: thank you @prahal for your first contribution to Kodi core.

for your first contribution to Kodi core. Handle BD_EVENT_DISCONTINUITY (link).

Filesystem

UPNP fixes for picture handling (link).

First time contributor @ihipop improved support for subtitle formats when accessed via UPNP DLNA (link).

General

Fix bookmark resume for .strm files (link).

Fix jsonrpc Player.GetProperties response when playback from a widget is done (link).

response when playback from a widget is done (link). Fix race condition in CJobmanager causing crashes (link) - Sidenote: @neo1973 is our newest team member, welcome to the team!

causing crashes (link) - Sidenote: is our newest team member, welcome to the team! Application refactors. A large effort by @notspiff refactoring some very old code into more manageable chunks.

refactoring some very old code into more manageable chunks. Assorted improvements found by static analysis tools. Thanks @Rechi .

. Write correct duration to tracks in M3U playlists (link).

Improvements to the header inclusions for a lot of areas of Kodi. This is a step to improve build times in general that mostly aims to reduce the number of components rebuilt when changes were made in a few extremely common objects. Thanks @notspiff , @ksooo .

, . @rubpa has diagnosed and fixed a race condition in picture thumbnail loading (link).

Input

Mouse cleanup (link).

network

Another first time contributor @jjlin added support for HTTPS proxies (link).

Platform Specific

Unix based platforms

Android and Apple platforms now ship with Python 3.11 built in. Python 3.11 is a very notable release due to considerable improvements in CPython regarding speed. Checkout the python release notes for more info.

Android

Android builds will now be built as RelwithDebinfo by default for our Jenkins builds. This means nightlies and most other Android builds built by PRs will be with the more optimised RelwithDebinfo instead of Debug . This was done as some issues being investigated by devs was found to be purely cause by the slower Debug build types.

by default for our Jenkins builds. This means nightlies and most other Android builds built by PRs will be with the more optimised instead of . This was done as some issues being investigated by devs was found to be purely cause by the slower Debug build types. A number of improvements by @joseluismarti.

More class parameters have been added to allow more corner cases for starting android apps (link).

macOS

Prevent crash on exit (link).

TVOS

Sensitivity on the Remote has been reduced, and the tooltip and setting has been made more intuitive by @sy6sy2.

Windows

Remember window position of Kodi when run in windowed mode (link).

First time contributor @sryze fixed a cmake warning for windows building (link).

fixed a cmake warning for windows building (link). A new setting to allow setting the peak luminance for a display (link).

Fixes to slow python usage on UWP platforms (eg Xbox) (link).

PVR

Assorted EPG search fixes.

Added possibility to browse available PVR client add-ons from PVR settings.

Channels and Recordings now can be sorted by provider.

Various fixes and performance improvements.

Large refactoring improvements.

Favourites

Replace favorites dialog with new favorites window, providing different views and other enhancements.

Skinning

Added a new infobool System.Setting(hideunwatchedepisodethumbs) (link).

(link). Estuary specifics

PVR Channel Manager redesign.

Click on PVR Home screen section icon now opens Channels window again.

Some smaller changes to the PVR OSD.

Extend music context menu functionality, add ability to play albums directly from home screen.

Extend video context menu functionality.

Subtitles

Fix for 3D MVC subtitles not appearing correct when frame packed (link).

Video

Inputstream support for AV1 codec (link).

Don't attempt to use hardware AV1 decode if forcing software decoding. This fixes AV1 thumbnail generation on devices that don't support AV1 hardware decoding (link).

Should you wish to try out the new beta build, go to the download page here and select your preferred platform (Windows, Linux, Android or Raspberry Pi). Click the 'Prerelease' tab at the top to download the new alpha.