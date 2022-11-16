Get 'Leading with Empathy: Understanding the Needs of Today's Workforce' (worth $17) for FREE

Learn to lead others through adversity with the power of human connection.

In Leading with Empathy: Understanding the Needs of Today’s Workforce, acclaimed strategist and business leader Dr. Gautham Pallapa presents an insightful roadmap to leading people through adversity and empowering humans in the workplace, the home, and society. 

Through this book, the distinguished author examines the impact of recent world-shaking events and how they have impacted us as a species and as individuals. He explores how empathy can help alleviate some of the more harmful effects of hardship and offers key actions that empathic leaders can take to inspire their followers. 

Finally, the book describes how to transform the way we work by rethinking and reimagining existing processes and innovatively introducing strategic disruption. 

Leading with Empathy also includes: 

  • Stories, anecdotes, and personal musings that grant visibility and validation to the suffering of others 
  • Exercises and strategies to reduce stress, anxiety, and improve happiness and positivity 
  • Actions that enable leaders to empower people through empathy, collaboration, and communication. 

An essential read for executives, managers, and business leaders of all types, Leading with Empathy will also earn a place on the bookshelves of military, athletic, and educational leaders who seek to inspire their followers and empower humanity in the face of adversity. 

Leading with Empathy, from Wiley, usually retails for $17 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 29, so act fast.

