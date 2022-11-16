O&O DiskImage 18 Pro rebuilds core engine to deliver major performance improvements

O&O Software’s imaging and file backup tool gets another new upgrade with the release of O&O DiskImage 18 Pro. Version 18 promises a complete rebuild of the underlying O&O DiskImage engine, plus adds further refinements to its support for backing up virtualized machines.

O&O DiskImage 18 Pro provides a comprehensive suite of backup tools, with support for incremental and differential drive imaging for updating backups as efficiently as possible.

SEE ALSO: Auslogics BoostSpeed 13 promises full Windows 11 support, fully customizable dashboard

Advertisement

O&O DiskImage also supports file-based backups and over the past few releases has added a powerful set of features for backing up and working with virtualised hard drives used by the likes of Microsoft’s Hyper-V, VMware and VirtualBox.

Version 18 expands this functionality further by increasing its support for VHD/VHDX files. As with regular drive images, users can now merge these images into a single consolidated drive image or mount them as virtual drives in File Explorer for direct access.

The newly rebuilt engine comes with the promise of improved performance across the board, from simple file backups and drive imaging to the restoration of said backups.

Rounding off the changes are unspecified changes to the user interface, although the design remains unchanged after version 17’s Windows 11-friendly makeover.

O&O DiskImage 18 offers a comprehensive suite of backup and drive imaging tools.

O&O DiskImage Professional 18 is available now as a free 30-day trial download for PCs running Windows 10 or later. A single-PC license normally costs $49.95, but you can pick one up for just $19.95 -- less than half price -- through the BetaNews software store.