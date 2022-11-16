Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) hits version 1.0.0.

Microsoft has been increasing its focus on Linux for some years now, including introducing the ability to run a GNU/Linux environment inside Windows 10 and Windows 11 via the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). This includes most command-line tools, utilities, and applications.

12 days ago, Microsoft released version 0.70.8 of the tool, which fixed plenty of issues and added some extra features. Now, the company announces it is removing the Preview label and making WSL in the Microsoft Store "generally available".

The changelog of this release isn’t huge -- the big news here of course is that WSL has hit version 1.0.0. Here’s what’s new:

Removed the "Preview" label -- WSL in the Store is now generally available!

Use an override in generator.early to prevent the /tmp/.X11-unix socket from being removed during boot

Don't create a pty for systemd to fix issue where systemd would time out during boot

The release information is here, and you can download and install the new generally available release from the Microsoft Store here.