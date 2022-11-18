Facebook is revamping user profiles, removing political views, religious beliefs, sexual orientation and more

In the world of social media, most of the attention is -- understandably -- focused on what's happening at Twitter, but there are changes afoot at Facebook too.

Starting at the beginning of December, some information fields are being removed from user profiles. The fields in question are Religious Views, Political Views, Address, and Interested In, with the latter being the field used to indicate sexual orientation.

Facebook owner Meta says that the change is meant to help make the social network "easier to use". It is seen by some as being a step towards streamlining the site in general, and profile pages in particular. While this information field will be vanishing from profiles, there is nothing to stop Facebook users from including it elsewhere.

As revealed by Matt Navarra, emails have been sent out to anyone who will be affected by the upcoming change:

Facebook is removing religious views and ‘interested in’ info from profiles from 1 December 2022 pic.twitter.com/SKjSrtwUwm — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 16, 2022

In a statement, Meta spokesperson Emil Vazquez said:

As part of our efforts to make Facebook easier to navigate and use, we're removing a handful of profile fields: Interested In, Religious Views, Political Views, and Address. We're sending notifications to people who have these fields filled out, letting them know these fields will be removed. This change doesn't affect anyone's ability to share this information about themselves elsewhere on Facebook.

