Twitter could be about to die; here's how to download your tweets

No Comments
Black Twitter logo

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has been nothing short of chaotic, leading to thousands of employees being fired, an unknown number resigning, countless users jumping ship, and confusion for those left behind. So... what to do?

It is one thing to find a new home on a Twitter alternative such as Mastodon, but what about everything you are leaving behind? While the future of Twitter is very much an unknown, it is hanging in the balance, and recent events have shown that just about anything is possible. Rumors abound about the site being closed, so if you are concerned about losing years' worth of tweets -- many of which may contain valuable data -- here's how to go about downloading them for posterity.

See also:

Advertisement

It is impossible to say for sure whether or not Twitter will be closed down by Musk, if it will simply collapse because there is no one left to maintain it, or if it will continue to run. To be on the safe side, you might want to download all of your tweets so they don't disappear into the void.

Here's what you need to do:

  1. On Twitter.com, click the More link to the left of the page
  2. Click Support and Support followed by Settings and privacy
  3. In the Your account section, click Download an archive of your data -- jump through the necessary security hoops when asked
  4. Click the Request archive button

You will be notified when your archive is ready, and you can then download the .zip file and extract the contents.

Image credit: thenews2.com / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Why services from big telcos aren't keeping up with business needs [Q&A]

Best Windows apps this week

Facebook is revamping user profiles, removing political views, religious beliefs, sexual orientation and more

Twitter could be about to die; here's how to download your tweets

Microsoft releases emergency patches to fix Kerberos authentication issues on multiple versions of Windows

TEAMGROUP unveils T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD and EC01 USB-C Enclosure Kit

Culture is the biggest barrier to DevOps and DevSecOps success

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is becoming less generous with OneDrive storage if you use Outlook.com

36 Comments

TP-Link kickstarts the Wi-Fi 7 revolution

6 Comments

Use this secret trick to add version and build information to your Windows desktop

5 Comments

Download Fedora 37 Linux distro now

4 Comments

Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) hits version 1.0.0.

2 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.