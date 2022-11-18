Twitter could be about to die; here's how to download your tweets

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has been nothing short of chaotic, leading to thousands of employees being fired, an unknown number resigning, countless users jumping ship, and confusion for those left behind. So... what to do?

It is one thing to find a new home on a Twitter alternative such as Mastodon, but what about everything you are leaving behind? While the future of Twitter is very much an unknown, it is hanging in the balance, and recent events have shown that just about anything is possible. Rumors abound about the site being closed, so if you are concerned about losing years' worth of tweets -- many of which may contain valuable data -- here's how to go about downloading them for posterity.

It is impossible to say for sure whether or not Twitter will be closed down by Musk, if it will simply collapse because there is no one left to maintain it, or if it will continue to run. To be on the safe side, you might want to download all of your tweets so they don't disappear into the void.

Here's what you need to do:

On Twitter.com, click the More link to the left of the page Click Support and Support followed by Settings and privacy In the Your account section, click Download an archive of your data -- jump through the necessary security hoops when asked Click the Request archive button

You will be notified when your archive is ready, and you can then download the .zip file and extract the contents.

