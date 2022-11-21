Microsoft reinstates SwiftKey to the iOS App Store, six weeks after delisting it

Citing customer feedback, Microsoft has taken the decision to bring SwiftKey back to the App Store. Back at the beginning of October, the company delisted the iOS keyboard app resulting in complaints from the app's many users.

Not only has Microsoft reinstated SwiftKey, the company says that it is "investing heavily in the keyboard" but has not offered any specific details about what this means.

Microsoft says that the decision to relist the iOS app in the App Store was taken "based on customer feedback". The news about the return of SwiftKey was broken by Vishnu Nath, Vice President and General Manager of the Office Product Group and Microsoft OneNote:

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard is BACK on iOS! 🎉🎊🍾🥳



Stay tuned to what the team has in store for it!



Link ➡️ https://t.co/X6eIq0VJgP pic.twitter.com/23OA67UynZ — Vishnu.one (@VishnuNath) November 18, 2022

The news was also shared by CTO of Microsoft's Maps and Local Services Division, Pedram Rezaei, who tweeted:

With popular demand, we are bringing #SwiftKey is coming back to iOS. — Pedram Rezaei (@pedram_re) November 18, 2022

Quizzed about future plans for the keyboard app, he added:

We are investing heavily in the keyboard. Stay tuned. — Pedram Rezaei (@pedram_re) November 18, 2022

Users of the SwiftKey will be hoping for updates to be released, as the app has not been updated since the middle of last year.

You can download SwiftKey from the App Store here.