Microsoft reinstates SwiftKey to the iOS App Store, six weeks after delisting it

No Comments
Microsoft SwiftKey

Citing customer feedback, Microsoft has taken the decision to bring SwiftKey back to the App Store. Back at the beginning of October, the company delisted the iOS keyboard app resulting in complaints from the app's many users.

Not only has Microsoft reinstated SwiftKey, the company says that it is "investing heavily in the keyboard" but has not offered any specific details about what this means.

See also:

Advertisement

Microsoft says that the decision to relist the iOS app in the App Store was taken "based on customer feedback".  The news about the return of SwiftKey was broken by Vishnu Nath, Vice President and General Manager of the Office Product Group and Microsoft OneNote:

The news was also shared by CTO of Microsoft's Maps and Local Services Division, Pedram Rezaei, who tweeted:

Quizzed about future plans for the keyboard app, he added:

Users of the SwiftKey will be hoping for updates to be released, as the app has not been updated since the middle of last year.

You can download SwiftKey from the App Store here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft reinstates SwiftKey to the iOS App Store, six weeks after delisting it

Top 4 cloud trends that will affect your business

Elon Musk lets Donald Trump back on Twitter after users vote to lift the ban on the ex-president

Mageia 9 Alpha Linux-based operating system ready for testing

Understanding static and dynamic data

Top 5 holiday season fraud trends

Microsoft releases action-packed Windows 11 Build 25247 with several new features including Energy Recommendations and Task Manager updates

Most Commented Stories

Facebook is revamping user profiles, removing political views, religious beliefs, sexual orientation and more

14 Comments

Twitter could be about to die; here's how to download your tweets

12 Comments

Elon Musk lets Donald Trump back on Twitter after users vote to lift the ban on the ex-president

8 Comments

TP-Link kickstarts the Wi-Fi 7 revolution

6 Comments

Use this secret trick to add version and build information to your Windows desktop

5 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.