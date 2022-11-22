Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday technology deals of 2022
The economy may be in the toilet right now, but just because inflation is at an all-time high, that doesn't mean you shouldn't buy gifts this year. In fact, with many financial experts predicting a painful 2023, we might as well take advantage of all the great 2022 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, right?
This year, there are many impressive discounts on technology-related purchases such as computer peripherals, devices and electronics. Below, we are sharing some of the best deals. While many of the sales will not start until Friday, some are live already. We will be continually adding deals to this list, so keep checking back!
Plugable
|Date
|Product
|Price
|Discount
|11/25 – 11/29
|UD-CUBE-15W Docking Station
|$89
|20% OFF
|11/25 – 11/29
|UD-CUBE Docking Station
|$89
|20% OFF
|11/25 – 11/29
|USBC-MD103 USB C to HDMI Multiport Adapter,
|$24.95
|20% OFF
|11/25 – 11/29
|TBT3-NVME2TB 2TB Thunderbolt 3 External SSD
|$449
|20% OFF
|11/25 – 11/29
|USBC-CAP60 HDMI Video Capture Card
|$99
|20% OFF
|11/25 – 11/29
|USB3-E1000 USB to Ethernet Adapter
|$16.95
|20% OFF
|11/25 – 11/29
|USB4-HUB3A 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub
|$169
|20% OFF
|11/25 – 11/29
|TBT3-40G80CM Thunderbolt 3 Cable 40Gbps
|$25.95
|20% OFF
|11/25 – 11/29
|TBT4-HUB3C Thunderbolt 4 Hub
|$179
|20% OFF
|11/25 – 11/29
|UD-6950PDH Docking Station
|$199
|20% OFF
|11/25 – 11/29
|UD-6950H Docking Station
|$169
|20% OFF
Cooler Master
- MM711 Gaming Mouse (58% off, now $26.25)
- SK620 60% Mechanical Keyboard (53% off, now $44.99)
- SK622 60% Mechanical Keyboard (50% off, now $62.99)
- MM731 Gaming Mouse (50% off, now $47.25)
- CK550 Gaming Mechanical Keyboard (34% off, now $52.50)
- CK721 65% Mechanical Keyboard (50% off, now $59.99)
- CK530 Mechanical Keyboard (51% off, now $47.25)
- MM730 Gaming Mouse (50% off, now $41.99)
PNY
- PNY 1TB PRO Elite USB 3.1 Flash Drive - 400MB/s $130.75, 35% off – now through 11/27
- PNY 500GB CS900 M.2 SATA III Internal SSD $34.99, 40% off – now through 12/3
Epson
Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.