Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday technology deals of 2022

The economy may be in the toilet right now, but just because inflation is at an all-time high, that doesn't mean you shouldn't buy gifts this year. In fact, with many financial experts predicting a painful 2023, we might as well take advantage of all the great 2022 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, right?

This year, there are many impressive discounts on technology-related purchases such as computer peripherals, devices and electronics. Below, we are sharing some of the best deals. While many of the sales will not start until Friday, some are live already. We will be continually adding deals to this list, so keep checking back!

Plugable

DateProductPriceDiscount
11/25 – 11/29UD-CUBE-15W Docking Station$8920% OFF
11/25 – 11/29UD-CUBE Docking Station$8920% OFF
11/25 – 11/29USBC-MD103 USB C to HDMI Multiport Adapter,$24.9520% OFF
11/25 – 11/29TBT3-NVME2TB 2TB Thunderbolt 3 External SSD$44920% OFF
11/25 – 11/29USBC-CAP60 HDMI Video Capture Card$9920% OFF
11/25 – 11/29USB3-E1000 USB to Ethernet Adapter$16.9520% OFF
11/25 – 11/29USB4-HUB3A 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub$16920% OFF
11/25 – 11/29TBT3-40G80CM Thunderbolt 3 Cable 40Gbps$25.9520% OFF
11/25 – 11/29TBT4-HUB3C Thunderbolt 4 Hub$17920% OFF
11/25 – 11/29UD-6950PDH Docking Station$19920% OFF
11/25 – 11/29UD-6950H Docking Station$16920% OFF

Cooler Master

PNY

Epson

ProductMSRPPromo PriceRetailer/Link
EpiqVision Mini EF12$999.99$799.99Amazon
EpiqVision Ultra LS500$3,999.00$2,799.00Amazon
FastFoto FF-680W$599.99$499.99Amazon
RapidReceipt RR-600W$499.99$399.99Amazon
WorkForce ES-50$129.99$99.99Amazon
WorkForce ES-580W$429.99$329.99Amazon

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

