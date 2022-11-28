Kensington releases SlimBlade Pro Trackball

There are typically two types of people in this world -- those that like mice, and those that prefer trackpads. There is a third group of computer user, however, that is quite small comparatively, but very passionate -- trackball lovers. While trackballs have largely fallen out of favor with most consumers, there are still some folks that swear by them.

Today, Kensington releases a new trackball that is sure to make fans of the product type very excited. Called "SlimBlade Pro," the beautiful trackball can connect to a computer wirelessly or wired (via USB). The product features a large 55mm trackball, Optical Tracking Technology, and 128-bit AES Encryption.

"Ideal for creative professionals, office workers, and prosumers, the plug and play SlimBlade Pro Trackball is PC and Mac compatible and delivers unparalleled flexibility with the ability to choose between Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired connection options. Equipped with a rechargeable battery that provides up to four months of uninterrupted usage, the new SlimBlade Pro is a nimble, finger-operated trackball that delivers outstanding accuracy, comfort, and control," says Kensington.

Lisa Schuiteboer-Shuler, Global Marketing Manager, Product Marketing at Kensington adds, "In addition to being a finger-operated trackball, which ergonomists prefer over thumb-based trackballs for precision and comfort, SlimBlade Pro provides unparalleled flexibility for users. The SlimBlade Pro provides an identical user experience for both left- and right-handed users, can connect wirelessly or via a cable, and its customizable buttons allow users to easily access their most-used functions. It’s the ultimate trackball."

The SlimBlade Pro Trackball can be had from Amazon here immediately, but you should know it doesn't come cheap. Kensington is asking $119.99, which is a slightly high price. With that said, Kensington products are usually built to last, and I expect the SlimBlade Pro to be well worth the cost.

