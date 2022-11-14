TP-Link kickstarts the Wi-Fi 7 revolution

Earlier today, TP-Link unveiled its upcoming Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) products -- you can watch a video of the event below. Featuring theoretical maximum speeds of 30Gbps, Wi-Fi 6E no longer feels fresh and new.

Before you throw away your current wireless networking gear, however, please know that these new TP-Link offerings are not available yet. In fact, the company will not begin taking pre-orders until the final day of the year -- December 31. These Wi-Fi 7 products won't actually hit stores until Q1 of 2023.

Globally, TP-Link will be selling many models of Wi-Fi 7 routers and mesh networking kits, but as of today, only three of them are scheduled to come to the USA. The Archer GE800 gaming router, for instance, which looks a bit like a bat (seen directly above), is sadly not listed as coming to the USA. What is coming here, however, is the Archer BE900 BE24000 Quad-band Wi-Fi 7 router (seen at the top of this page), Deco BE85 BE22000 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 7 System, and Deco BE95 BE33000 Quad-band Mesh Wi-Fi 7 System.

"Archer BE900 adopts 12 internal antennas optimally positioned to achieve the effects of high gain, high isolation, high integration and multidirectional coverage. Two 5 GHz bands ensure more devices enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi and the 6 GHz band provides exceptional bandwidth and congestion-free channels exclusive to users’ devices. Equipped with two 10G WAN/LAN ports, one RJ45 port and an RJ45/SFP+ combo port, the Archer BE900 provides flexible support for both fiber and copper connections," says TP-Link

The company adds, "The flagship BE33000 quad-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh system - Deco BE95 delivers whole home 10G connectivity with speeds up to 33 Gbps, composed of four frequencies, including two 6 GHz bands to improve overall performance. If desired, one of the 6 GHz bands can be used as a dedicated backhaul to provide stronger, stable signals. Equipped with 10G SFP and 10G ethernet WAN/LAN port, Deco BE95 lets users make full use of their high internet speeds up to 10 Gbps. Powerful hardware combined with 16 stream Wi-Fi 7 ensures users have the best multi-gig Wi-Fi experience possible. Also announced is the Deco BE85, a Wi-Fi 7 Mesh with tri-band 22 Gbps Wi-Fi 7 speeds and two 10G ports."

In addition to its amazing specifications, the gorgeous Archer BE900 features a touchscreen too; that is why it rather expensive at $699.99. Believe it or not, that is the cheapest of the three TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 products coming to the USA. The Deco BE85 will cost $999.99 for a 2-pack, while the Deco BE95 will run a sky-high $1,199.99 for a 2-pack. You will be able to pre-order them here on New Years Eve.

