TEAMGROUP unveils T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V60 and V90 memory cards

Are SD cards exciting? No, but they are essential. Look, if you have a device that uses those cards for storage, such as a digital camera, drone, or some other contraption, the topic cannot be avoided.

Despite it being a fairly boring product these days, companies are still producing new models. And no, it is not just from the typical brands you may be thinking, such as SanDisk and Lexar. Believe it or not, TEAMGROUP has just unveiled two new "EXPERT" cards under its T-CREATE branding -- the V90 and V60. Both cards are IP67 rated for durability and come with a 5-year warranty.

"Rated at UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 90 (V90), the T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 Memory Card offers exceptional read speeds of up to 300MB/s and write speeds of up to 260MB/s, allowing professional creators to snap exciting images in high-definition or record video in 8K, 4K, Ultra-HD, and 3D," says TEAMGROUP.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kensington releases SlimBlade Pro Trackball

The company adds, "The T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V60 Memory Card is rated at UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 60 (V60) and also has excellent read and write speeds of up to 280MB/s and 180MB/s, respectively. Whether for snapping photos of people, static objects, or landscapes with the finest details; or record 8K, 4K, or Ultra-HD motion pictures, the T-CREATE EXPERT V60 Memory Card can fully meet the needs of both photography and videography enthusiasts."

While neither card can be purchased today, they will both be available here later this month. You can view pricing and capacities below.

T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 Memory Card

SPECIFICATION MSRP (USD) 64GB $79.99 128GB $149.99 256GB $299.99 512GB $599.99

T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V60 Memory Card

SPECIFICATION MSRP (USD) 128GB $34.99 256GB $69.99 512GB $139.99

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.