Apple expands its Self Service Repair program from the US to Europe

Apple Self Service Repair

It is several months since Apple launched its Self Service Repair program in the US, giving iPhone and MacBook owners the chance to fix their own devices. Now the company has expanded the same option to eight European countries.

The program works in exactly the same way for Apple users in the newly supported nations. It is possible to buy replacement parts direct from Apple, obtain repair manuals, and even rent the tools needed to get the job done.

The expansion of the program brings Self Service Repair to Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK. While anyone is free to take advantage of the service, Apple suggests that it is really for "customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices".

Announcing the European expansion, Apple's chief operating officer, Jeff Williams, says:

We believe the best technology for our customers and for the planet is technology that lasts, which is why we design our products to be durable and rarely require maintenance or repair. But when a repair is needed, we want customers to have many options for safe, reliable, and secure repair. That's why we're excited to launch Self Service Repair in Europe, giving our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals.

You can start your journey over in the Self Service Repair Store.

Apple expands its Self Service Repair program from the US to Europe

