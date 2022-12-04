Out-of-band KB5020683 update for Windows 10 makes it easier to upgrade to Windows 11 immediately

The uptake of Windows 11 has been rather slow, almost certainly slower than Microsoft would have hoped. With Windows 10 users sticking doggedly to their slightly aging operating system, the company is seeking way to promote and simplify Windows 11 upgrades -- and with the KB5020683 update, it has done just this.

KB5020683 is an out-of-band update that Microsoft released recently to little fanfare. It has one aim: improving the out-of-box experience (OOBE) so users have the option to upgrade to Windows 11 immediately.

The KB5020683 update is available for various builds of Windows 10 (specifically Windows 10 version 2004, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2), although Microsoft points out that it is only available to Home and Professional users.

Described by the company as an Out of Box Experience update for the operating system, Microsoft says of the KB5020683 update:

On November 30, 2022, an out-of-band update was released to improve the Windows 10, version 2004, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, and 22H2 out-of-box experience (OOBE). It provides eligible devices with the option to upgrade to Windows 11 as part of the OOBE process. This update will be available only when an OOBE update is installed.

The KB5020683 update replaces previously released KB5005716 update .

Image credit: rozelt / depositphotos