Microsoft is adding a quick launcher to PowerToys for easy access to the best Windows utilities

Some of the most exciting software developments associated with Microsoft are to be found in PowerToys. Here it is possible to see inspired developers innovating as they create new tools for Windows 11 and Windows 10.

There has been a large number of new utilities added over the course of the last year, and there's another exciting one on the way. What's promised is a "quickaccess systemtray launcher", and it will make it easier than ever to launch your most frequently used PowerToys modules.

At the moment, the main PowerToys app serves as a hub through which you can access its growing number of component utilities. The upcoming addition of a quick launcher means that it will soon be possible to use a system tray icon to launch different tools.

The flyout menu will be customizable, so if there are certain PowerToys that you don't use, there is no need to waste space with unnecessary shortcuts. Niels Laute from the PowerToys development teams shared an animation that gives a good idea of how the menu is going to look:

As well as a the list of shortcuts, the quick launcher will also be used to highlight the availability of new updates so you can be sure of always having the latest version of PowerToys installed.

There is no official word on when this new utility will launch but you can keep track of developments over on the PowerToys GitHub repository.