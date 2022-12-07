Health workers kept from patient care by tech

No Comments

An overwhelming 99 percent of healthcare professionals want to be free to focus on patient care, but an abundance of technology is taking time and energy away from their core tasks.

This startling statistic is from a new study by Zivver which interviewed over 6,000 employees across the US and Europe, more than 400 of them in healthcare organizations, about their digital communications and workplace productivity.

While investing in a large number of new channels may be perceived as progressive, the myriad of new technologies is disrupting workflows and productivity for healthcare workers. In the last two years, 51 percent of healthcare workers report that their communications channels have increased, with 31 percent saying new comms have impacted their ability to focus and do their best work.

Advertisement

This leads inevitably to errors, in the last two years, 30 percent of healthcare workers say they have sent the wrong attachment in error, 27 percent have hit reply all by mistake, and 20 percent have sent sensitive information via email that they probably shouldn't have.

Email is still the preferred form of communication though, with 88 percent of employees relying on it to get their job done. 83 percent of IT leaders agree that employee email security errors can be reduced with smarter data security, making this a clear focus to improve patient care for IT leaders.

Adam Low, chief technology officer at Zivver, says, "Our research found 99 percent of healthcare professionals want to be free to focus on their core role, but the increasing number of digital platforms they use is compounding their stress, distracting from core tasks, and leading to data protection mistakes. What we also found troubling is the lack of understanding of personal responsibility for computer security: just one in five respondents said they worry about data security. As email remains the most productive and efficient means of communication across healthcare, we must be working toward an effortless fix to ensure security and compliance for the transfer of sensitive information. Smarter, simpler technology with a layer of security will be the most effective way to overcome security barriers and support healthcare workers in delivering the best patient care."

You can get the full report on the Zivver site.

Image credit: photography33/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Health workers kept from patient care by tech

Security and access are top issues for data engineers

AI-powered gardening app wins IBM Call for Code

The perfect defense: How to stop cyber criminals from scoring

Why SaaS needs a holistic approach to security [Q&A]

CCleaner's new cleaning rules help optimize Windows 11

Google now lets you search tabs, bookmarks and browsing history from the address bar in Chrome

Most Commented Stories

Forget buggy Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we want

113 Comments

Out-of-band KB5020683 update for Windows 10 makes it easier to upgrade to Windows 11 immediately

49 Comments

Windows 11 increases its usage share slightly, but still lags a long way behind Windows 10

8 Comments

Apple Silicon version of open source GIMP image editor finally available for macOS

7 Comments

We wanted to know what features Windows 12 might have to offer, so we asked an AI

5 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.