Sling is experiencing a strange sort of outage

No Comments

Online live TV is here to stay, but like its ancestors cable and satellite, it has occasional problems. Nothing is perfect, so you’ll always have a hiccup here and there. This may be one of the stranger problems I’ve encountered though. 

Sling, one of the leaders in this new online TV market, is currently roughly half down. No, that doesn’t mean a portion of subscribers lost service, it’s a bit more odd than that. 

Advertisement

You see, currently, if you go to your guide you will find roughly half of the information missing. The channels are all listed the same as always, but certain ones list no upcoming shows, just blanks next to the network names. 

Others are working fine. For instance, if you want news, you can watch MSNBC, but not CNN. DVR service, which is cloud-based, is up and running. 

The company is aware of the problem and tweeted out that it is working to restore everything as quickly as possible, so hang in there. 

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Sling is experiencing a strange sort of outage

TP-Link launches Kasa KS200/KS220 smart light switches and EP40A outdoor plug

Get 'Start With a Win: Tools and Lessons to Create Personal and Business Success' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

PhraseExpress 16 unveils new look and trigger system to celebrate its 20th anniversary

Fraud and ransomware dominate cyber insurance claims

Health workers kept from patient care by tech

Security and access are top issues for data engineers

Most Commented Stories

Forget buggy Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we want

113 Comments

Out-of-band KB5020683 update for Windows 10 makes it easier to upgrade to Windows 11 immediately

49 Comments

Windows 11 increases its usage share slightly, but still lags a long way behind Windows 10

8 Comments

Apple Silicon version of open source GIMP image editor finally available for macOS

7 Comments

We wanted to know what features Windows 12 might have to offer, so we asked an AI

5 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.