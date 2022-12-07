TP-Link launches Kasa KS200/KS220 smart light switches and EP40A outdoor plug

A smart home is a happy home as far I am concerned. Since going all-in on smart devices in my house, my life has been much improved. I can control my thermostat without getting out of bed, and when I leave a room, I can tell Google to turn off the light. If I hear a bump in the night, I can pull out my phone or tablet to monitor my Wi-Fi cameras. We are living in the future, and it is great.

Today, popular company TP-Link launches a trio of new smart home products under its Kasa branding. The Kasa EP40A is a smart outdoor outlet adapter (perfect for Christmas lights), while the KS220 and KS200 are indoor light switches. All three devices are Apple HomeKit compatible.

"The KS220 and KS200 provide users with full control of lights, ceiling fans and other fixtures from anywhere via the Kasa App. With their favorite smart assistants including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and now Siri, users can set timers and schedule, away mode to simulate the user being home while on vacation, all with easy installation through in-app guides. Existing Kasa users can utilize advanced controls with their device, such as grouping with other Kasa devices. Additionally, the KS220 offers a brightness control to fade lighting on with a click of the switch or gently fade off with a double-click," says TP-Link.

The company further says, "The Kasa EP40A is IP64 waterproof and dustproof to withstand rough outdoor weather conditions. Along with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, this Apple HomeKit compatible outdoor plug can also fully integrate into the Apple ecosystem, allowing users to ask Siri to turn lights on or off as needed. The EP40A offers long-range Wi-Fi coverage up to 300 ft without obstructions and loads up to 1875 watts, which supports appliances such as outdoor furnaces and swimming pool pumps."

All three new Kasa products are available today. The EP40A outdoor plug can be purchased here for $29.99. The non-dimmable KS200 can be had here for $24.99, while the dimmable KS220 can be bought here for $27.99.

