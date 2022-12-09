Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-twenty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released an out-of-band update for Windows 10 this week that improves updating to Windows 11. It prompts users to update to Windows 11 when new major updates are released for the operating system.

New or improved Windows apps

File Viewer

File Viewer supports more than 600 different file formats. All of these may be viewed using the program. The list of supported formats is huge, and includes dozens of document, graphics, media, web page, archive and other format types.

Hasleo Clone Disk

Hasleo Clone Disk is a standalone version of the disk cloning tool of the company's Backup Suite. It may be used to clone disks, e.g., to move a Windows installation from one disk to another, or to create an exact replica of data on an existing disk.

The tool is easy to use, supports GTP and UEFI, and may adjust the size of the destination partition if required.

Notable updates

CCleaner update introduces cleaning improvements for Windows 11. The update includes improvements for widgets, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Microsoft News and more.

Microsoft Edge 110 Dev was released this week. Edge 110 is the first version that does not support Windows 7 or 8.1 anymore.

Tor Browser 12.0 released. New version is based on Firefox 102.5 ESR and supports Apple Silicon natively among other improvements.

Ventoy 1.0.84 introduces support for 32 gigabyte and larger FAT32 partitions.