Get 'Listen Up!: How to Tune In to Customers and Turn Down the Noise' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

There’s one voice that matters more than any other: the voice of the customer. Learn how to fully understand the number one source of your organization’s prosperity, profits, and productivity. These actionable insights will help you to better connect with your customers and gain an undeniable lead over your competition.

Listen Up!: How to Tune In to Customers and Turn Down the Noise teaches readers how to create a customer experience that’s built on listening and designed for engagement.

Author and Salesforce executive Karen Mangia has created a practical and comprehensive examination of how best-of-breed companies listen and respond to customer demands -- creating a foundation of customer success, loyalty, and brand evolution.

Listen Up! features discussions about:

How to go beyond the survey: best practices associated with customer understanding, customer experience, and customer service

How to move from deep listening to data-based insights into customer behavior

The statistics and stories behind companies, organizations, and even city governments that have created a customer-centric culture

How powerful new questions can offer a fresh perspective into any customer, anywhere: empowering your customer-facing teams, including sales teams, in the current market

Winning greater mindshare, and market share, with a fresh look at the future of customer service, customer success, and customer satisfaction

Perfect for anyone in a leadership or management role in a customer-facing organization, including sales teams, business development leaders and marketing professionals, Listen Up! belongs on the bookshelves of executives, customer service and success employees, and leaders who want to better engage with the one voice that matters most: the voice of the customer.

Listen Up!, from Wiley, usually retails for $15, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on December 21, so act fast.