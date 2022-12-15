Kodi 21 gets an official name

The first release candidate of Kodi 20 'Nexus' was made available today, meaning the next version of the popular home theater software isn’t too far from seeing a stable release.

That’s not the only Kodi news however, as the team has begun talking about Nexus’s successor, Kodi 21 'O', including revealing its official codename.

As is now traditional, Team Kodi ran a forum post asking for suggestions for a name for the next major update and after running through the suggestions to remove the "obviously-profane, legislatively-dubious or downright impossible to type quickly" it came up with a winner.

We can’t tell you what new features or changes to expect yet, but we can reveal the next codename -- Kodi 21 'Omega'.

Don’t get too excited about the prospect of the new iteration however. The developers say: "v20 ‘Nexus’ isn't fully-cooked yet and there's still much life left in the 19.x 'Matrix' branch. However, you now know what's coming, and, if you're inclined, you can now follow development of this specific branch."

Image credit: iunewind/depositphotos.com

