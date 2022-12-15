Kodi 20 'Nexus' exits beta, is now available to download

Kodi 20 -- codename 'Nexus' -- is the next version of the hugely popular home theater software. After several alpha releases the Kodi Foundation put out the first beta build -- Beta 1 -- last month.

For obvious reasons, alpha and beta releases aren’t ideal for use on a daily basis, but we have some good news -- the team has decided the software is now stable enough to not require a second beta release.

Although the finished, stable version isn’t yet available, today sees Kodi 20 Nexus inch closer to that milestone with the arrival of Release Candidate 1.

The team lists the following changes in this release:

Addons

A BREAKING API change was introduced for the VideoStreamDetail and InfoTagVideo Python APIs. This affects set APIs that were introduced in the v20 development cycle. We would not normally do such a change when we enter Beta phase, but we believe fixing this now would cause fewer issues for all the addon devs out there for v21 (supporting 2 different APIs for v20/v21). Details around what is affected can be seen in the PR. In addition, further details can be seen and discussed on the forums.

API change was introduced for the and Python APIs. This affects set APIs that were introduced in the v20 development cycle. We would not normally do such a change when we enter Beta phase, but we believe fixing this now would cause fewer issues for all the addon devs out there for v21 (supporting 2 different APIs for v20/v21). Details around what is affected can be seen in the PR. In addition, further details can be seen and discussed on the forums. A number of bundled addons have been updated. This should reduce the number of addons that immediately do updates on installation of RC1.

Scrapers

Due to the above breaking API change, the TVDB TV Show scraper was updated to prevent breaking. The result is that the updated scraper will be broken on any Kodi v20 release prior to this RC1 release. If you are using an older v20 install, then you need to update for continued functioning of the TMDB TV Show scraper.

In addition, we took this opportunity to fix a long outstanding issue with the Python TV Show scrapers described here. The result is that if you are adding new episodes to existing TV shows in your library, you need to refresh the show to download the new episode guide. If you are using NFO files, the episode guide in those files needs updating also.

TMDB TV Shows and TV Maze scrapers have been updated, with TVDB v4 to be updated in the near future. More details can be found here.

Games

@lrusak fixed a crash that was introduced into Beta1. Some Linux users were finding Kodi was crashing on startup (link).

@lrusak again fixed a black screen issue with standalone games (link).

General

Add support for action "play" to many more items such as widgets/favorites on the homescreen (link).

Fix a regression with duplicate/incorrect context menu entries (link).

@ksooo fixed another regression for addons that caused the "continue watching" context menu not to show the resume time (link).

@repojohnray has been providing a number of fixes/cleanups lately that are targeting memory leaks. Subtitles and a number of Linux specific areas have had improvements made to them.

A new contributor @larrignon has fixed a logging message that occurred when an empty directory was searched by scrapers (link).

Music

Fix crash when queuing multichannel audio files. This fixes a regression introduced in Beta 1 (link).

Fix default fallback image to be more relevant to a music item (CD Case instead of a Folder) (link).

Platform Specific

Android @joseluismarti has contributed a number of cleanups/fixes for Android. @a1rwulf bumped our SDK target to 31. Along with a number of fixes @joseluismarti contributed over the past few months, this has allowed us to finally do a release to the Google Play Store. RC1 has been released to the Testing channel, and we'll ramp up deployment over the next week or so to more users in the Testing channel

macOS @enen92 has made a number of fixes to what is know as the macOS native windowing implementation. This won't affect too many people right now, as the default release uses SDL windowing, however anyone building the native macOS ARM version (or using the test builds) should see a number of improvements around windowing. Add speech to text service implementation (usable from keyboard dialog)

Windows and Xbox Kodi RC 1 has been submitted to the Microsoft Store as an update. Users should start receiving this shortly. Be aware that you may have to uninstall and reinstall your Xbox version, because the OS is not updating cleanly.



Skinning

Fix a crash if an include has an empty condition. This was reported by @jurialmunkey and was an effect when a PARAM was used in the include condition that may have been empty (link).

Fix a crash that could occur in the event of a textbox that was too small for a font used, and therefore the text would not fit (link). Estuary Specifics Music: Extend context menu functionality, add ability to play albums directly from home screen Video: Extend context menu functionality PVR: New home screen widget for saved searches PVR: Reworked home screen widget for timers PVR: Some smaller visual changes to the OSD and the home screen widgets Add possibility to use the play button (on remote, keyboard, ...) to start playback of many different items shown on the home screen (e.g. songs, movies, episodes, Live-TV channels, recordings, albums, TV shows, single seasons, movie sets - just try it out...)



Subtitles

Fix a regex for Sami subtitles (link).

Teletext

@enen92 has made a few fixes for teletext usage. A crash and a usability issue were resolved (link).

Another crash was resolved (link).

Flashing teletext was blinking at an extremely fast pace. This fixes an regression introduced by a large core change regarding time related functions (link).

UPNP

Fix some crashes occurring on startup if UPnP items were on homescreen widgets. Check the PR for gritty details (link).

Video

A new feature has been introduced to allow the possibility of 'continue watching' (aka resume) for certain video folders from the context menu of several folder locations (eg Movie Sets, TV Shows including seasons, and more). The best way to see more info about this is to see the PR.

PVR

Multi-instance support for PVR client-addons (first implemented by pvr.hts, more to come)

Persistent EPG searches

Automatic cleanup of texture database and removal of related stale image files

Add possibility to refresh channel logos in the Channel manager

Selection of items to delete when resetting the PVR database

Various performance optimizations, larger code refactoring

Favorites

New favorites window, providing different views and other enhancements

Should you wish to try out the new release candidate build, go to the download page here and select your preferred platform (Windows, Linux, Android or Raspberry Pi). Click the 'Prerelease' tab at the top to download the new candidate.