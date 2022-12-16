Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-twenty-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 11 users may soon use the Widgets feature without a Microsoft Account. Microsoft is testing the change in development versions of the operating system currently.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or improved Windows apps

Affinity Photo 2

Affinity Photo 2 is the new completely overhauled version of the popular image and photo editor.

The new app has a redesigned user interface, workflow improvements, performance enhancements and more. Affinity Photo 2 requires a one-off payment.

Cool OBS Studio

Cool OBS Studio is an application to record audio and video. It has capabilities to record a camera at the same time.

Craft

Craft is a document creation app that supports a wide range of options to create reports, tasks, briefings, notes and more.

A basic free version is available, but other features require a commercial account.

Notable updates

VMware Workstation Player and Pro updates address a security issue and fix bugs.

