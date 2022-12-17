Microsoft teams up with Amazon, Meta, Linux Foundation and TomTom to create Google Maps alternative

Some of the biggest names in tech are joining forces to create the Overture Maps Foundation and develop interoperable open map data, and help build a rival to Google Maps.

The group is headed by the Linux Foundation and also included Microsoft, Amazon Web Service, TomTom and Facebook-owner Meta. The aim is to allow companies to contribute their own data to help compile up-to-date map data that "is complete, accurate, and refreshed as the physical world changes".

The Overture Maps Foundation will also use existing data from the likes of OpenStreetMap and city planning departments, as well as employing machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Jim Zemlin, executive director for the Linux Foundation, says: "Mapping the physical environment and every community in the world, even as they grow and change, is a massively complex challenge that no one organization can manage".

He adds:

Industry needs to come together to do this for the benefit of all. We are excited to facilitate this open collaboration among leading technology companies to develop high quality, open map data that will enable untold innovations for the benefit of people, companies, and communities.

Talking about the joining of forces, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President of Product, Maps and Local, Russell Dicker, says:

Microsoft is committed to closing the data divide and helping organizations of all sizes to realize the benefits of data as well as the new technologies it powers, including geospatial data. Current and next-generation map products require open map data built using AI that's reliable, easy-to-use and interoperable. We’re proud to contribute to this important work to help empower the global developer community as they build the next generation of location-based applications.

If all goes according to plan, Overture will release its first datasets in the first half of 2023. The initial release will comprise basic layers including buildings, road, and administrative information before the foundation improves the coverage, resolution and accuracy of existing data. There will also be additional layers introduced, such as places, routing and 3D building data.

More information about this Linux Foundation project can be found on the Overture Maps Foundation website.