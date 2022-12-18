Give the gift of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 this Christmas with a YEYIAN ODACHI prebuilt gaming PC

No Comments

Santa Claus is cool and all, but let's be honest, the gifts his elves make are kind of lame. Look, it is 2022, and no kid wants a wooden train, stuffed animal, or baby doll. Santa can keep that crap at the North Pole. Thee days, kids want electronics and hardcore gaming computers.

If you want to impress someone this Christmas, you should buy them a prebuilt gaming PC with a legit gaming card. Don't know which PC to buy? Don't worry -- there are three new "ODACHI" desktops from YEYIAN that are guarantied to "wow" the recipient. They are powered by either an Intel Core i9 13900KF or AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and come with either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or 4090.

"These pre-built gaming desktop PCs incorporate the latest ASUS Z790 and X670 motherboards to support the fastest DDR5 5200MHz 32GB RGB memory kits for outstanding system performance with absolute reliability. For the fastest storage performance, the new ODACHI series features the NVMe Gen4 M.2 SSD with up to 2TB. To provide excellent connectivity, the new ODACHI gaming desktops fully support Thunderbolt 4, WIFI 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2," says YEYIAN.

Advertisement

The company adds, "Thermal performance and heat dissipation are crucial for a high-performance gaming PC. The YEYIAN engineering team has designed a custom space-efficient and performance-enhancing thermal solution for ODACHI gaming PCs. Up to 7pcs YEYIAN ARGB cooling fans coupled with 360/240mm AIO water coolers helps to maximize ventilation under the heaviest of workloads. The RGB lighting is featured across all built-in cooling fans and the DDR5 DRAM modules, which can be synchronized using the included RGB software."

YEYIAN shares specifications below.

　ODACHI X13-02ODACHI X13-03ODACHI R05-02
CHASSISVector - Mesh FrontVector - Mesh FrontVector - Mesh Front
CPUIntel Core i9 - 13900KFIntel Core i7 - 13700KFAMD Ryzen 9 - 7950X
CPU COOLERAIO - 360mmAIO - 240 mmAIO - 360 mm
CASE FAN7 x ARGB6 x ARGB7 x ARGB
MotherboardASUS Prime Z790 WIFIASUS Prime Z790 WIFIASUS AMD X670
MEMORYXPG 32GB-DDR5 5200MHz RGBXPG 32GB - DDR5 5200MHz RGBXPG 32GB - DDR5 5200MHz RGB
GPUASUS GeForce RTX 4090 24GBGigabyte GeForce RTX 4080ASUS GeForce RTX 4090
PSU1000 Watt 80+ Gold850 Watt 80+ Gold1000 Watt 80+ Gold
HDD 1Kingston 2TB - NVMe Gen.4 SSDKingston 1TB - NVMe Gen.4 SSDKingston 2TB - NVMe Gen.4 SSD
HDD 2Seagate 2TB - 3.5" Hard DriveSeagate 2TB - 3.5" Hard DriveSeagate 2TB - 3.5" Hard Drive
OSWindows 11 HomeWindows 11 HomeWindows 11 Home
WIFIWiFi 6E + Bluetooth 5.2WiFi 6E + Bluetooth 5.2WiFi 6E + Bluetooth 5.2

All three YEYIAN ODACHI prebuilt gaming PCs can be purchased here today. Pricing starts at $2,999 for the ODACHI X13-03, while both the ODACHI X13-02 and ODACHI R05-02 are priced at $3,999. If you aren't sure which model to but for your loved one, do not worry -- you truly can't go wrong with any of them.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Give the gift of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 this Christmas with a YEYIAN ODACHI prebuilt gaming PC

The case for a security program

Google launches client-side encryption for Gmail in beta

Microsoft is finally killing off Internet Explorer 11 with an Edge update

Microsoft teams up with Amazon, Meta, Linux Foundation and TomTom to create Google Maps alternative

Google shares FREE books for the holidays

The road to faster EV charging

Most Commented Stories

To get verified on Twitter, you just need a phone number -- and between $8 and $11

24 Comments

Microsoft completely ends support for Windows 7 and Windows 8 in under a month; now really is the time to move on

20 Comments

Microsoft is finally killing off Internet Explorer 11 with an Edge update

14 Comments

The road to faster EV charging

9 Comments

Open Source video editor OpenShot 3.0 now available for Windows, Mac, and Linux

8 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.