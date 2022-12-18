Give the gift of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 this Christmas with a YEYIAN ODACHI prebuilt gaming PC

Santa Claus is cool and all, but let's be honest, the gifts his elves make are kind of lame. Look, it is 2022, and no kid wants a wooden train, stuffed animal, or baby doll. Santa can keep that crap at the North Pole. Thee days, kids want electronics and hardcore gaming computers.

If you want to impress someone this Christmas, you should buy them a prebuilt gaming PC with a legit gaming card. Don't know which PC to buy? Don't worry -- there are three new "ODACHI" desktops from YEYIAN that are guarantied to "wow" the recipient. They are powered by either an Intel Core i9 13900KF or AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and come with either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or 4090.

"These pre-built gaming desktop PCs incorporate the latest ASUS Z790 and X670 motherboards to support the fastest DDR5 5200MHz 32GB RGB memory kits for outstanding system performance with absolute reliability. For the fastest storage performance, the new ODACHI series features the NVMe Gen4 M.2 SSD with up to 2TB. To provide excellent connectivity, the new ODACHI gaming desktops fully support Thunderbolt 4, WIFI 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2," says YEYIAN.

The company adds, "Thermal performance and heat dissipation are crucial for a high-performance gaming PC. The YEYIAN engineering team has designed a custom space-efficient and performance-enhancing thermal solution for ODACHI gaming PCs. Up to 7pcs YEYIAN ARGB cooling fans coupled with 360/240mm AIO water coolers helps to maximize ventilation under the heaviest of workloads. The RGB lighting is featured across all built-in cooling fans and the DDR5 DRAM modules, which can be synchronized using the included RGB software."

YEYIAN shares specifications below.

ODACHI X13-02 ODACHI X13-03 ODACHI R05-02 CHASSIS Vector - Mesh Front Vector - Mesh Front Vector - Mesh Front CPU Intel Core i9 - 13900KF Intel Core i7 - 13700KF AMD Ryzen 9 - 7950X CPU COOLER AIO - 360mm AIO - 240 mm AIO - 360 mm CASE FAN 7 x ARGB 6 x ARGB 7 x ARGB Motherboard ASUS Prime Z790 WIFI ASUS Prime Z790 WIFI ASUS AMD X670 MEMORY XPG 32GB-DDR5 5200MHz RGB XPG 32GB - DDR5 5200MHz RGB XPG 32GB - DDR5 5200MHz RGB GPU ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 24GB Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 PSU 1000 Watt 80+ Gold 850 Watt 80+ Gold 1000 Watt 80+ Gold HDD 1 Kingston 2TB - NVMe Gen.4 SSD Kingston 1TB - NVMe Gen.4 SSD Kingston 2TB - NVMe Gen.4 SSD HDD 2 Seagate 2TB - 3.5" Hard Drive Seagate 2TB - 3.5" Hard Drive Seagate 2TB - 3.5" Hard Drive OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home WIFI WiFi 6E + Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6E + Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6E + Bluetooth 5.2

All three YEYIAN ODACHI prebuilt gaming PCs can be purchased here today. Pricing starts at $2,999 for the ODACHI X13-03, while both the ODACHI X13-02 and ODACHI R05-02 are priced at $3,999. If you aren't sure which model to but for your loved one, do not worry -- you truly can't go wrong with any of them.

