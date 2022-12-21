Microsoft issues emergency patches for Windows Hyper-V problems

Earlier this month, Microsoft released the KB5021237 and KB5021249 updates which it later confirmed were causing Hyper-V issues for some users.

Now the company has now released a pair of out-of-band patches to address the virtual machine problems. The KB5022553 and KB5022554 updates have been issued as emergency fixes for affected systems.

The updates are available for Windows Server 2019 (KB5022554) and Windows Server 2022 (KB5022553), and Microsoft says of each: "This update addresses a known issue that affects Hyper-V hosts that use software defined networking (SDN) and are managed by System Center Virtual Machine Manager (VMM)".

The company goes on to explain that those affected by the problem may receive an error for workflows that involve:

Creating a new network adapter for an existing virtual machine (VM) that is joined to a VM network

Creating a new VM that has a network adapter that is joined to a VM network.

Despite fixing a fairly serious issue, these patches are not being delivered automatically via Windows Update. Instead, anyone affected by the problem will have to manually seek out and download the update appropriate for their version of the operating system. Both KB5022553 and KB5022554 can be obtained from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: nelsonart / depositphotos