The 10 biggest internet outages of 2022

No Comments

For the last decade the Downdetector site has been providing data on the real-time status and outages of online services.

Ookla, the company behind Downdetector, has released information on the largest outages seen in 2022. While nothing surpassed the biggest outage ever seen, experienced by Meta on October 4, 2021, there have been some significant ones this year.

Advertisement

Music streaming site Spotify tops the 2022 list with 2.9 million reports to Downdetector, peaking on March 8. Meta-owned WattsApp comes next with just 20,000 fewer reports on October 25.

Third is messaging service Discord which saw 1.1 million reports, also on March 8, for an outage lasting two hours. Rounding out the top 10 are: Roblox, Instagram, Twitter, Call of Duty, Reddit, Snapchat and TikTok.

You can see full details of the top 10 on the Ookla site and there's a graphic summary below.

Image credit: karenr/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

The 10 biggest internet outages of 2022

Is your cybersecurity wrapped up for the holidays?

Keeping attackers out of the 'atomized network' [Q&A]

Microsoft issues emergency patches for Windows Hyper-V problems

You should replace Windows 11 with Linux Mint 21.1 on grandma's PC this Christmas

Refurbished vs remanufactured: What's the difference and why does it matter?

Third-party behaviors increase risk to organizations

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is finally killing off Internet Explorer 11 with an Edge update

26 Comments

The road to faster EV charging

12 Comments

You should replace Windows 11 with Linux Mint 21.1 on grandma's PC this Christmas

9 Comments

Microsoft warns that the latest Windows updates are breaking virtual machines

8 Comments

Microsoft releases updated OneDrive app with a new Windows 11 aesthetic

7 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.