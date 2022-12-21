The 10 biggest internet outages of 2022

For the last decade the Downdetector site has been providing data on the real-time status and outages of online services.

Ookla, the company behind Downdetector, has released information on the largest outages seen in 2022. While nothing surpassed the biggest outage ever seen, experienced by Meta on October 4, 2021, there have been some significant ones this year.

Advertisement

Music streaming site Spotify tops the 2022 list with 2.9 million reports to Downdetector, peaking on March 8. Meta-owned WattsApp comes next with just 20,000 fewer reports on October 25.

Third is messaging service Discord which saw 1.1 million reports, also on March 8, for an outage lasting two hours. Rounding out the top 10 are: Roblox, Instagram, Twitter, Call of Duty, Reddit, Snapchat and TikTok.

You can see full details of the top 10 on the Ookla site and there's a graphic summary below.

Image credit: karenr/depositphotos.com