System Mechanic 23 unveils major UI update alongside improved network scanning tool

California-based software developer iolo has unveiled a major new release of its flagship product family: iolo System Mechanic 23. The Windows PC system optimization app, available with additional tools in Pro and Ultimate Defense editions, opens with a completely revamped user interface.

The streamlined new look isn’t simple a case of redesigning existing elements; System Mechanic 23 unveils a more streamlined look designed to be easier to navigate.

In addition to the UI refresh, System Mechanic 23 also unveils two more major changes. First, personalized performance reports will be emailed regularly to users’ mailboxes with relevant tips and recommendations for improving performance, "tailored to your device", according to iolo.

The new release, which offers 'whole-home protection' for up to 10 devices from a single subscription, also improves its network scanner. Network devices can now be more easily identified, and the Network Scanner -- accessed via Performance > Toolbox -- can be used to detect which compatible devices do -- and don’t -- have System Mechanic installed.

Users can then enter their email address to receive instructions on how to install the software on other devices.

System Mechanic 23 is available now as a free trial download for PCs running Windows 7 or later. This includes all performance optimization features. Also available is System Mechanic Pro, which adds drive cleaning and file recovery tools as well as antivirus protection. Finally, System Mechanic Ultimate Defense includes all the features of the Pro version, plus password manager and privacy protection tools.

We’ve teamed up with iolo to offer you a range of deep discounts across the whole iolo System Mechanic 23 range. Pick up a single-year, Whole Home license of System Mechanic 23 for just $16.95, a saving of 66 percent on the MSRP of $49.95, or pay just $26.95 for a two-year license, saving you 61 percent on its MSRP of $69.95.

You can also pick up a Whole Home, 1-year license of System Mechanic Professional 23 for a mere $26.95, again saving 61 percent on the MSRP, or take advantage of our biggest discount to bag a 1-year, Whole Home license of iolo System Mechanic Ultimate Defense 23 for a mere $24.95, saving you a whopping 69 percent on the MSRP of $79.95.