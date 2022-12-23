Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Five-hundred-and-twenty-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft plans to remove Internet Explorer from Windows 10 devices with an Edge update in February 2023. Official support for Internet Explorer 11 ended in mid-2022.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Advertisement

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or improved Windows apps

PeaZip 9.0

PeaZip 9.0 is the latest version of the open source cross-platform archiver. The program supports all common and many uncommon archive formats, including popular formats such as zip, rar and 7z.

The new version improves the graphical user interface, the installation of plugins, and performance for large archives.

Winamp 5.9.1 Final

The Winamp revival is picking up speed. The latest version of the Windows audio player improves memory usage, loading times and the maximum bandwidth significantly.

The developers have fixed several issues in the new release, and updated several libraries to the latest versions.

WindowBlinds 11.0.1.0 (23.99€)

The latest update of the Windows customization program WindowBlinds includes a Windows 95 theme that users may enable on newer supported versions of the Windows operating system.

Notable updates

PowerShell 7.4.0 Preview is now available. It comes with a large list of improvements and fixes.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

Cheaper sensors, privacy challenges and stronger standards -- Internet of Things predictions for 2023

Service mesh and the CISO [Q&A]

Twitter rolls out View Count so you can check how many people viewed a tweet

LastPass data breach is worse than first thought; user data and password vaults grabbed by hackers

Greater cloud adoption, better security and connected cars -- 5G predictions for 2023

Get 'Easier: 60 Ways to Make Your Work Life Work for You' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

Most Commented Stories

You should replace Windows 11 with Linux Mint 21.1 on grandma's PC this Christmas

52 Comments

Microsoft is finally killing off Internet Explorer 11 with an Edge update

26 Comments

The road to faster EV charging

12 Comments

Microsoft teams up with Amazon, Meta, Linux Foundation and TomTom to create Google Maps alternative

6 Comments

Give the gift of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 this Christmas with a YEYIAN ODACHI prebuilt gaming PC

4 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.