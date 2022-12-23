Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-twenty-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft plans to remove Internet Explorer from Windows 10 devices with an Edge update in February 2023. Official support for Internet Explorer 11 ended in mid-2022.

New or improved Windows apps

PeaZip 9.0

PeaZip 9.0 is the latest version of the open source cross-platform archiver. The program supports all common and many uncommon archive formats, including popular formats such as zip, rar and 7z.

The new version improves the graphical user interface, the installation of plugins, and performance for large archives.

Winamp 5.9.1 Final

The Winamp revival is picking up speed. The latest version of the Windows audio player improves memory usage, loading times and the maximum bandwidth significantly.

The developers have fixed several issues in the new release, and updated several libraries to the latest versions.

WindowBlinds 11.0.1.0 (23.99€)

The latest update of the Windows customization program WindowBlinds includes a Windows 95 theme that users may enable on newer supported versions of the Windows operating system.

Notable updates

PowerShell 7.4.0 Preview is now available. It comes with a large list of improvements and fixes.