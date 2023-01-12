AMD-powered System76 Pangolin Linux laptop gets major redesign

Earlier today, System76 announced its AMD-powered Pangolin Linux laptop is getting a significant redesign. The computer comes with either Ubuntu Linux 22.04 LTS or the Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS. The laptop has a 144Hz 15.6-inch matte display with a max resolution of 1080p.

The refreshed notebook now comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800 processor and 32GB of RAM (LPDDR5 @ 6400 MHz). You can configure the computer with up to 4TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state storage. You get three USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A) ports and a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C) port.

For network connectivity. you get both Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E. The included Bluetooth is version 5.2. Both an SD card reader and an HDMI output are included as well. A 720P webcam adorns the top of the screen.

Full specifications for the 2022 Pangolin can be seen below.

  • Operating System: Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
  • Processor: AMD RyzenTM 7 6800U: 2.7 up to 4.7 GHz - 8 Cores - 16 Threads
  • Display: 15.6′′ 1920×1080 FHD, Matte Finish, 144 Hz
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon 680M
  • Memory: 32 GB LPDDR5 @ 6400 MHz
  • Storage: 2 x M.2 SSD(PCIe NVMe). Up to 4TB total.
  • Expansion: 3 × USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, SD Card Reader
  • Networking: Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
  • Video Ports: HDMI 2.0
  • Camera: 1.0M 720p HD Webcam
  • Battery: Li-Ion - 70 Wh
  • Dimensions: 14.59′′ × 9.76′′ × 0.71′′ (37.06 × 24.79 × 1.80 cm)
  • Weight: 3.95 lbs (1.79kg)

The redesigned System76 Pangolin is expected to be available during the first half of next month with pricing starting at $1,299. If you are interested in getting updates about the laptop, you can sign up for alerts at the teaser page here.

