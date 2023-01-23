Netrunner Linux distro ain't dead after all

No Comments

Netrunner is one of my absolute favorite Linux distributions, but I haven’t been recommending it to people lately. Why? Well, to be honest, I thought the operating system was dead. You see, the last time the developers released a new version of Netrunner was early 2021. I assumed development had ended. The year 2022 came and went without any substantial Netrunner news.

But no, Netrunner lives! Out of the blue, a new version of the KDE-focused operating system is made available for download. Code-named "Vaporwave" (no, not vaporware), Netrunner 23 is based on Debian 11 "Bullseye" stable for the first time. Yes, fans of Netrunner can finally have modern Debian.

After nearly two years of silence regarding the operating system's development, you would expect a rather detailed announcement, but nothing could be further from the truth. Shockingly, we are treated to only two substantive sentences, which we share below.

Advertisement

This version is a major update and based on the current stable version of Debian 11 ("Bullseye"). It features the Linux Kernel 5.10.19, KDE Plasma 5.20.5, Qt 5.15.2, Firefox 102 ESR, LibreOffice 7.0.4 and VLC 3.0.18.

Yup, that's it, folks. Sort of weird, right? Those brief tidbits are hardly exciting, nor are they encouraging -- it doesn't give me the feeling the developers care much at this point. With all of that said, however, you can download Netrunner 23 "Vaporwave" here now.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Xubuntu-based Freespire 9.0 Linux distribution now available

Netrunner Linux distro ain't dead after all

Windows 11 development: Chaos is the name of the game

Why enterprises need a complete data strategy [Q&A]

Riot Games delays release of game updates and patches following security breach

Microsoft Edge 111 adds new Sidebar options, advanced History controls, security features and more

It's time to consider the business impact of APIs

Most Commented Stories

How many feature updates are left for Windows 10?

16 Comments

Netflix will start cracking down on passwords sharing in the coming weeks

12 Comments

Major security breach exposes usernames and passwords of Norton Password Manager customers

10 Comments

Apple Mac mini gets new M2 processors, but keeps the same outdated chassis design

9 Comments

Microsoft is using the KB5021751 update to see if you have an unsupported version of Office installed

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.