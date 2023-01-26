Get 'Beginning Programming with Java For Dummies, 6th Edition' (worth $18) FREE for a limited time

Consider Beginning Programming with Java For Dummies your indispensable guide to learning how to program in one of the most popular programming languages -- Java! Java is an invaluable language to master, as it's widely used for application development, including Android, desktop, and server-side applications.

Beginning Programming with Java For Dummies is written specifically for newbies to programming. The book starts with an overview of computer programming and builds from there; it explains the software you need, walks you through writing your own programs, and introduces you to a few of the more-complex aspects of programming in Java.

It also includes step-by-step examples you can try on your own (and email the author if you need help). As you work through the book, you'll get smart about these Java features:

Object-oriented programming (OOP), a Java mainstay

IntelliJ IDEA, an integrated development environment (IDE), that gives you one place to do all your programming, including debugging code

Loops, branches, and collections

Variables and operators

Expressions, statements, and blocks

Beginning Programming with Java For Dummies translates all this foreign programming and computer syntax into plain English, along with plenty of helpful examples and tips.

Learning a new language -- and coding is definitely its own language -- should be a fun endeavor. With this book as your handy interpreter, you’ll be on your way to fluency, speaking the language of coders everywhere!

Beginning Programming with Java For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $18, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on February 9, so act fast.