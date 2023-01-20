Get 'Windows 11 For Dummies' for FREE!

Windows 11 promises to be the fastest, most secure, and most flexible version of the Microsoft operating system yet. With a promise like that, of course you want to start using it, as quickly as possible!

Windows 11 For Dummies gives you that speed, security, and flexibility by getting you up to date with the latest in Windows. Windows expert and bestselling author Andy Rathbone gives you a helping hand by showing you how to get around the newly updated Windows 11 interface, how to use the new Windows tools like Teams and widgets, and how to use Android apps.

Your tour of Windows 11 starts with the Start menu and ends with how to troubleshoot when things go wrong. In between you find out how to find files on your hard drive, connect with friends and colleagues on Microsoft Teams, transfer photos from your phone to your hard drive, or switch between your desktop and laptop.

Additional topics include:

Navigating the Start menu

Finding where your files are hiding

Adding separate user accounts to keep your kids out of your business

Connecting to a WiFi network

Customizing your widgets

Switching to a laptop or tablet

You know what you want to get done. Keep Windows 11 For Dummies by your desktop, laptop, and tablet, and you can open it at any time to find out how to get your Windows computer to do what you need

Windows 11 For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $15, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on February 2, so act fast.