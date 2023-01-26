Island integrates ChatGPT into its enterprise browser

No Comments
AI

Since it was launched towards the end of last year ChatGPT has created quite a buzz, both for its legitimate uses and its potential to be abused.

Now though Island is announcing the integration of ChatGPT into its Island Enterprise Browser. It aims to provide deep contextual awareness, so you receive prompts that are informed by your behavior and relevant to what you're working on, as you work on it.

"Island's mission is to make work extremely efficient, completely secure and profoundly simple," says Dan Amiga, co-founder and CTO of Island. "Which got us thinking. What if ChatGPT was built into the browser to dramatically change things at work? It's already shown its effectiveness when given one-off tasks. But what if it was readily available from within the browser itself -- helping us out with our daily work?"

Advertisement

Island GPT Assistant is the industry's first integration of ChatGPT's technology into a browser. You can ask it to do things like summarizing the key points of an email, scan code for bugs, or help find the perfect title for a mail you're composing.

See also:

How to use ChatGPT for movie and TV show recommendations
How ChatGPT could become a hacker's friend
Microsoft announces general availability of Azure OpenAI Service and promises ChatGPT soon

Looking ahead, Island GPT Assistant will be able to learn an organization's documentation, giving internal teams, external contractors, partners and others the ability to research and understand every aspect of the product or service they are working on. It can learn the ways people work and make suggestions for more productive workflows.

It can also be an onboarding tool -- providing a hyper-personalized, comprehensive experience for every new employee or contractor. Organizations will be able to control how their end users interact with Island GPT Assistant, choosing which groups have access, and fine-tuning the experience down to the department or use case.

Amiga adds, "To us, Island GPT Assistant is a testament to what's possible when you reimagine the browser for the enterprise. It's an environment that is not just fundamentally secure for organizations, but one that can continuously provide ways for users to work better, faster, and simpler."

You can find out more on the Island site.

Image Credit: Mopic / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Island integrates ChatGPT into its enterprise browser

Ransomware groups rebrand and claim more victims

Cybersecurity is a key first step in digital transformation

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25284 with a new Messenger app widget

TCL ION X Android smartphone comes to Metro by T-Mobile

'Data-fication' set to drive transformation in transport and logistics in 2023

Keep the faith with fax

Most Commented Stories

You have just one more week to buy the Windows 10 download from Microsoft

19 Comments

Netflix will start cracking down on passwords sharing in the coming weeks

12 Comments

Microsoft is using the KB5021751 update to see if you have an unsupported version of Office installed

10 Comments

Windows 11 development: Chaos is the name of the game

9 Comments

Twitter officially bans all third-party clients, forcing people to use its own apps

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.