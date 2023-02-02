Get 'Full Stack Development with Spring Boot and React -- Third Edition' (worth $37.99) FREE for a limited time

This updated edition of the Full Stack Development with Spring Boot 2 and React book will take you from novice to proficient in this expansive domain.

Taking a practical approach, this book will first walk you through the latest Spring Boot features for creating a robust backend, covering everything from setting up the environment and dependency injection to security and testing.

Once this has been covered, you’ll advance to React frontend programming.

If you’ve ever wondered about custom Hooks, third-party components, and MUI, this book will demystify all that and much more. You’ll explore everything that goes into developing, testing, securing, and deploying your applications using all the latest tools from Spring Boot, React, and other cutting-edge technologies.

By the end of this book, you'll not only have learned the theory of building modern full stack applications but also have developed valuable skills that add value in any setting.

Full Stack Development with Spring Boot and React, from Packt, usually retails for $37.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on February 14, so act fast.

