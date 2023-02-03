IT and security pros spend over 4,000 hours a year on compliance

1 Comment

IT and security professionals spend an average of 4,300 hours annually achieving or maintaining compliance, according to a new study.

The survey, from automation platform Drata of 300 IT and security professionals in fast-growing organizations across the US, finds 87 percent of respondents have faced consequences as a result of not having continuous compliance, these include slowed sales cycles, security breaches, business interruption, loss of a business relationship, a damaged reputation, or fines.

Shortage of staff is a leading challenge in maintaining compliance, with the majority of survey respondents saying that increasing budgets and automating processes would improve their abilities. 74 percent admit to vulnerabilities in their risk or security programs that are not being addressed or covered due to a lack of bandwidth or resources.

Advertisement

"It's clear to see that most IT and infosec professionals understand the importance and value of their compliance programs," says Adam Markowitz, Drata's co-founder and CEO. "But without proper budgeting and automation, they unfortunately feel stuck in the manual management of those programs, and that's where long-term issues arise and where growth is ultimately prohibited."

There some positives from the findings, 68 percent of respondents believe compliance opens new business opportunities or acts as a differentiator, while only 32 percent view it as burdensome or just a checkbox.

For those who already have continuous compliance automated processes, the number one benefit -- cited by 67 percent -- is the ability to easily attract new customers.

The full 2023 Compliance Trends Report is available from the Drata site.

Image credit: photographee.eu/depositphotos.com

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

How much is your streaming account worth on the Dark Web?

Full-screen Microsoft 365 trial offer is blocking access to the Windows 10 desktop

IT and security pros spend over 4,000 hours a year on compliance

Continuous Threat Exposure Management and what it means for enterprise security [Q&A]

Microsoft insists that the Office-checking KB5021751 update does not infringe on privacy

Microsoft is pestering Windows 10 users with an incredibly deceptive Windows 11 upgrade nag screen

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft has started forcibly upgrading Windows 11 21H2 users to Windows 11 22H2

18 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5022360 update to fix numerous Windows 11 issues

11 Comments

Do you trust Microsoft enough to use Windows 11's new 'Fix problems using Windows Update' feature?

9 Comments

Whether you like it or not, AI is coming to search engines

7 Comments

Microsoft is working on a major Edge update known as Phoenix -- and you can try one of the best features right now!

7 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.