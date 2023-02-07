Microsoft investigates Outlook.com outage that leaves users unable to send and receive emails

Microsoft mirror building logo

Is Outlook down? For many people this is most definitely the case. Microsoft is currently investigating an outage with its email service which it says primarily affects users in North America, but acknowledges that there will be impact in other parts of the world.

The problems means that many people are not able to send or receive emails using Outlook.com, and even searching messages is not possible. The company is yet to give much in the way of details about the cause of the issues, blaming it on a "recent change".

The Office Service Help page sees Microsoft admitting that "we're having issues, but we’re working on it", with the company labelling the problem "Unable to send, receive, or search email through Outlook.com".

The most recent update on the page reads:

Title: Unable to send, receive, or search email through Outlook.com

User impact: Users may be unable to send, receive, or search email within Outlook.com.

More Info: Users primarily located in the North American region attempting to access Outlook.com may be unable to send, receive, or search email. Additional functionality such as the calendar consumed by other services such as Microsoft Teams would also be affected.

Current status: Users in additional regions beyond North America may experience some residual impact due to the affected portions of infrastructure in North America. We've begun observing gradual improvement from this issue for users located in some of the additional affected regions. We're continuing to perform targeted restart operations on the primarily affected infrastructure in North America in order to restore the availability of the service.

Start time: Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 4:04 AM UTC

Next update by: Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9:00 AM UTC

Over on Twitter via its Microsoft 365 Status account, the company says:

Microsoft has given no indication of when it believes the problem may be fixed.

Image credit: liorpt / depositphotos

