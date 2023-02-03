Microsoft is pestering Windows 10 users with an incredibly deceptive Windows 11 upgrade nag screen

1 Comment
Windows 11 upgrade nag screen

Microsoft is, it seems, at it again. No stranger to irritating ads and nags, the company has been spotted pestering Windows 10 users with a full-screen prompt to upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

If the appearance of an unwanted nag screen was not enough, the upgrade prompt is also rather deceptive, appearing to give users just two choices -- install Windows 11 now, or schedule the installation. It is actually possible to back out of the upgrade, but Microsoft has made it less than obvious.

See also:

Advertisement

In recent weeks, Microsoft has already started the process of forcibly upgrading users of Windows 11 21H2 to Windows 11 22H2, and has also stopped selling Windows 10 ahead of the end of support in October.

A post was spotted on Reddit by Ghacks, and although the original post has now been deleted, others have popped up that appear to confirm the existence of the upgrade nag screen.

As you can see in the screengrab above, the full-screen prompt says:

Now unlocked: You're eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11

Don't worry -- you'll be able to use your PC while the download runs in the background (it's about 4 GB)

Beneath this are two buttons, one labelled Get it, the other Schedule it, strongly suggesting that there is no other option. But there is a way to avoid installing Windows 11 if you want to stick with Windows 10.

In a dramatic departure from established UI design, there is no familiar X button to close down the prompt. Instead, there is a white bar along the bottom of the screen that look rather like a search box. Within this, in a significantly smaller font than the primary message, there is -- after a Learn more link -- a link labelled Keep Windows 10 that places users back in control.

It's hard not to see this as sneaky behavior, but it is something that has become increasingly common with Microsoft.

Image credit: kinggot

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Continuous Threat Exposure Management and what it means for enterprise security [Q&A]

Microsoft insists that the Office-checking KB5021751 update does not infringe on privacy

Microsoft is pestering Windows 10 users with an incredibly deceptive Windows 11 upgrade nag screen

LibreOffice 7.5 unveils new icons, plus improved PDF export and Bookmarks in Writer

Organizations need a holistic approach to cyber threats

London: The world's leader in AI

Lazarus Group targets medical research and energy

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft has started forcibly upgrading Windows 11 21H2 users to Windows 11 22H2

18 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5022360 update to fix numerous Windows 11 issues

11 Comments

Do you trust Microsoft enough to use Windows 11's new 'Fix problems using Windows Update' feature?

9 Comments

Whether you like it or not, AI is coming to search engines

7 Comments

Microsoft is working on a major Edge update known as Phoenix -- and you can try one of the best features right now!

7 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.