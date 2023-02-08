Get 'Microsoft 365 For Dummies' ($18 value) for FREE!

Amp up your collaboration skills and rock the modern workplace by harnessing the power of Microsoft 365 with this one-stop guide to the world's leading productivity platform.

The Microsoft 365 productivity solution for the workplace is a cloud-based service with many features for effective and secure collaboration virtually or in person. Whether you start your day with meetings in Teams, respond to Outlook emails, create documents with Office apps, or even automate your work with artificial intelligence, Microsoft 365 has you covered. But first, you must unlock the potential of this powerful solution to showcase your ability to keep up with the modern workplace and make an impact in your organization. To do that, you need Microsoft 365 For Dummies!

This book walks you through the steps to get your work done anytime, anywhere, on any device, with Microsoft Teams as the central hub.

Discover how to chat online in real time; conduct online meetings; co-author documents in the cloud; develop no-code applications; and even prioritize your well-being. The insights and step-by-step guidance in Microsoft 365 For Dummies will help you stay connected and engaged with your colleagues.

Level up your teamwork game with the latest meeting and collaboration best practices from Microsoft Teams

Stretch your use of Office apps (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote) by infusing artificial intelligence into your everyday tasks

Save time (and look really smart) by automating your work with the Power Platform apps

Take a break from work and focus on your health and well-being at home or in the office

Whether you’re a Microsoft 365 newbie or a superuser looking for details on what's new, Microsoft 365 For Dummies is the friendly and authoritative how-to book you need. Discover the benefits of cloud technology today!

