Get 'Linux Administration Best Practices' (worth $33.99) for FREE

No Comments

Linux is a well-known, open source Unix-family operating system that is the most widely used OS today.

Linux looks set for a bright future for decades to come, but system administration is rarely studied beyond learning rote tasks or following vendor guidelines. To truly excel at Linux administration, you need to understand how these systems work and learn to make strategic decisions regarding them. Linux Administration Best Practices helps you to explore best practices for efficiently administering Linux systems and servers.

This Linux book covers a wide variety of topics from installation and deployment through to managing permissions, with each topic beginning with an overview of the key concepts followed by practical examples of best practices and solutions.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Get 'Microsoft 365 For Dummies' ($18 value) for FREE!

You'll find out how to approach system administration, Linux, and IT in general, put technology into proper business context, and rethink your approach to technical decision making.

Finally, the book concludes by helping you to understand best practices for troubleshooting Linux systems and servers that'll enable you to grow in your career as well as in any aspect of IT and business.

By the end of this Linux administration book, you'll have gained the knowledge needed to take your Linux administration skills to the next level.

Linux Administration Best Practices, from Packt, usually retails for $33.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on February 23, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25295 with fixes and a new commercial policy

Get 'Linux Administration Best Practices' (worth $33.99) for FREE

Reducing risk: Top strategies for businesses

Happy phishing day to you!

AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning in the enterprise: Implications to data storage

Phishing up 36 percent in the last quarter of 2022 as attack tools get more sophisticated

Big tech layoffs have a far-reaching impact

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is pestering Windows 10 users with an incredibly deceptive Windows 11 upgrade nag screen

38 Comments

tiny11 massively shrinks Windows 11, slashes system requirements and eliminates the need for TPM

14 Comments

Full-screen Microsoft 365 trial offer is blocking access to the Windows 10 desktop

12 Comments

Bring on the bloat! Microsoft adds Adobe Acrobat PDF technology to its Edge browser

10 Comments

Elon Musk responds to criticism of shuttering free Twitter API access by offering free, write-only access to 'bots providing good content that is free'

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.