Automated translation services help deliver BEC attacks

No Comments

Business email compromise (BEC) attacks are a major issue and are reckoned to have accounted for over a third of all financial losses from cyberattacks in 2021.

While not as common as phishing, BEC is a serious threat and it's not just in English-speaking countries. Abnormal Security has identified two groups using executive impersonation to execute BEC attacks on companies worldwide.

The groups -- Midnight Hedgehog, a group engaging in payment fraud, and Mandarin Capybara, a group executing payroll diversion attacks -- have launched BEC campaigns in at least 13 different languages, including Danish, Dutch, Estonian, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, and Swedish.

Advertisement

To properly translate email text for more believable social engineering efforts in the past would have required hiring a native speaker. Now though, widely available, accurate translation apps such as Google Translate have lowered the barrier to entry. This means attackers can rapidly scale their efforts, maximizing their reach and launching campaigns across the globe.

Fewer grammatical mistakes and syntax errors mean fewer alarm bells to alert email recipients that something isn't right about a message.

The Midnight Hedgehog group has only been seen to target companies in Europe with non-English messages. Mandarin Capybara though has attacked companies on both sides of the Atlantic. Researchers have observed the group targeting American and Australian companies in English, Canadian organizations in French, and European companies in six languages, including Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

You can read more and see details of attack campaigns on the Abnormal Security blog.

Image Credit: Cienpies Design / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Automated translation services help deliver BEC attacks

Meet DAN, ChatGPT's uncensored alter ego

2023 Call for Code focuses on sustainability

Microsoft UUP will deliver smaller and faster updates to on-premises Windows 11 22H2 devices from March

Microsoft shares an update about the waitlist for the new Bing enhanced with a custom version of ChatGPT AI -- including how to jump the queue

Kubuntu Focus Team launches NX GEN 2 mini Linux desktop PC

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25300 with live captions in more languages

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is issuing an update to permanently kill Internet Explorer 11 tomorrow

32 Comments

Leak shows Microsoft is working on Windows 11 23H2, AKA Sun Valley 3 or Moment 4

18 Comments

Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool and MSDT Troubleshooters to be killed off with a Windows 11 update

10 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25295 with fixes and a new commercial policy

8 Comments

Windows 11 will soon let you control RGB lighting without the need for extra software... but you can unlock the feature now!

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.