Google is rolling out Memory Saver and Energy Saver features to Chrome users

Chrome may be one of the most widely used web browsers in the world, but along the way it has managed to earn itself a reputation for being something of a bloated resource hog. Now, weeks after initially announcing them, Google is rolling out a pair of new features to help address the problem.

Energy Saver and Memory Saver do very much what their names suggest, helping to reducing battery consumption and memory usage with a range of techniques. Available in Chrome 110, both features can be customized to your liking.

See also:

Advertisement

Both features are now enabled by default, although the Energy Saver option is only available on laptops. They can be found in the Performance section of settings once they roll out to you, but you can also enable the following flags if you don't want to wait:

chrome://flags/#battery-saver-mode-available

and

chrome://flags/#high-efficiency-mode-available

The description for the Memory Saver reads:

When on, Chrome frees up memory from inactive tabs. This gives active tabs and other apps more computer resources and keeps Chrome fast. Your inactive tabs automatically become active again when you go back to them.

It is possible to turn the feature off if you want, but there is also the option of creating a list of websites that will always be kept active.

When it comes to the Energy Saver feature, the description is:

When on, Chrome conserves battery power by limiting background activity and visual effects, such as smooth scrolling and video frame rates.

Again, this feature can be disabled if you want, but there is also the choice between having it automatically enabled whenever a laptop is unplugged, or only when the battery level drops to 20 percent or lower.

Image credit: bilalulker / depositphotos