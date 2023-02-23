Kubernetes market matures as optimization and control of costs become key

A new survey from Pepperdata of 800 executives and senior ITOps and DevOps professionals across major industries finds the Kubernetes market is maturing, the number of clusters that are being deployed has grown to six to ten per organization.

The variety and types of workloads is increasing too, including data ingestion, cleansing, and analytics, databases, and artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Enterprises deploying Kubernetes clusters say they are doing so to stay competitive or ahead of the competition and need the agility Kubernetes affords them to deploy services rapidly. Cost saving is identified as one of the top return on investment criteria for a Kubernetes deployment. Almost 44 percent of the organizations surveyed are implementing cloud cost reduction and FinOps initiatives to reduce cost overruns.

Advertisement

"The survey confirms that Kubernetes has become the preferred choice for deploying workloads among agile enterprises. However, the speed and ease of deployment can result in unexpected infrastructure cost overruns. Respondents are increasingly turning to FinOps and cloud cost optimization tools to help them remediate the cost of operating in the cloud and optimize their Kubernetes clusters," says Ash Munshi, CEO of Pepperdata. "Regardless, the survey shows that cost savings is the top metric people are using to measure the ROI of their Kubernetes investments in 2023."

The benefits of Kubernetes are many, but companies also find that getting a Kubernetes project off the ground comes with challenges. These include significant or unexpected spend on compute, storage, networking infrastructure, and/or cloud-based IaaS; a steep learning curve; and a lack of visibility into Kubernetes spend, leading to cost overruns. Over 57 percent cite the 'significant or unexpected spend on compute, storage, networking infrastructure, and/or cloud-based IaaS' as their biggest challenge.

The full report is available from the Pepperdata site.

Image credit: postmodernstudio/depositphotos.com

